Former Bwari area council chairman is dead

Mr Peter Yohanna, a former chairman of Bwari Area Council of the FCT, is dead.

The chairman of the council, Mr John Gabaya,who confirmed the incident at the deceased’s residence at Ushafa, Abuja yesterday, said Yohanna died in the early hours of Wednesday after a protracted illness.

Family sources said that Yohanna, who recently underwent surgery to cure an undisclosed ailment, recovered and was back on his feet but fell ill again, two weeks ago.

Yohanna, who had served as chairman of the area council for two consecutive terms – 2010 – 2016, was aged 49.

It was gathered that a wake in memory of the deceased will hold on Friday, Dec. 20, ahead of the burial slated to hold on Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 at Ushafa, Bwari. (NAN)

