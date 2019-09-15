  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Former Buhari minister decamps to PDP
ADVERTISEMENT

Former Buhari minister decamps to PDP

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
Mama Taraba

A former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Jummai Alhassan has decamped to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from United Democratic Party (UDP).

The former minister contested this year’s Taraba State governorship election under the UDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

She announced the decision during a stakeholders meeting of the UDP in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

During the meeting, a report of an opinion poll conducted by the party shortly after 2019 general election was presented and members from 168 wards in 16 local government areas of  the state agreed to decamp to PDP.

She said based on the outcome of the opinion polls she has no option but to go by the decision of the majority members of the UDP.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.