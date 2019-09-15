Former Buhari minister decamps to PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Jummai Alhassan has decamped to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from United Democratic Party (UDP).

The former minister contested this year’s Taraba State governorship election under the UDP.

She announced the decision during a stakeholders meeting of the UDP in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

During the meeting, a report of an opinion poll conducted by the party shortly after 2019 general election was presented and members from 168 wards in 16 local government areas of the state agreed to decamp to PDP.

She said based on the outcome of the opinion polls she has no option but to go by the decision of the majority members of the UDP.

