Former Arsenal and Sevilla player, Reyes dies in car accident

By . Published Date
Former Sevilla and Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident, aged 35, several of his former clubs said on Saturday.

“We couldn’t be announcing any worse news. Our beloved former youth player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace,” said a statement on Sevilla’s official Twitter account.

Reyes was under contract at Spanish second tier side Extremadura.

Seven second tier games due to be played on Sunday, including Extremadura’s match against Cadiz, were postponed until Tuesday.

Reyes’ last match was a 1-0 win at Alcorcon on May 18.

