Former ABU VC’s daughter regains freedom

The daughter of the former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria that was abducted last Friday has regained freedom. She regained freedom yesternight.

She returned to her family house, where she was abducted, at about 8:00pm, Daily Trust learnt from neighbours, friends and relatives of the family.

When contacted, the former VC, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, confirmed the development, saying that his daughter was not molested by her abductors. He however cited security reasons and declined further comments.

It would be recalled that at about 11:20pm on the night of last Friday, February 7, unknown gunmen stormed the residence of the former VC at the Jama’a area of Zaria and seized his daughter, Maryam Abdullahi, 35, and a mother of two.

A neighbour reportedly gunned down one of the kidnappers, yet the rest managed to escape with Maryam to an unknown destination.

The police, through their Kaduna state command’s public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, however said in a statement that policemen from the Samaru Division, who mobilized to the scene after receiving distress call, shot the kidnapper in an exchange of fire.

Daily Trust learnt that the kidnappers demanded for compensation of their member that was killed before they could agree to negotiate her release.

However, neither the police nor the family could confirm if the compensation and ransom were paid.

