Formal demarcation of Akwa Ibom-Cross River border to commence in November

The formal demarcation of the troubled borders between Akwa Ibom and Cross River States will begin in November 2019.

Speaking on Thursday in Uyo, the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Moses Ekpo said the field exercise for the formal demarcation of the troubled portions in Oku Iboku and Ikot Offiong in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States respectively will begin from November 11 to December 10, 2019.

He stated that the commencement of the demarcation would be preceded by a Technical Committee meeting between the Surveyor-Generals of both states.

Ekpo who noted that the pace of work for the demarcation of its boundary with Cross River State was slow, said the undue delay by the Federal Government in demarcating the boundary between both states have fuelled inter-border crisis which has led to loss of lives.

He said demarcating the boundaries will promote peace and development among the sister states, and encouraged the FG to go beyond rhetorics to visibly develop the area by establishing a viable fishing industry and a military base in the border areas.

He explained that the establishment of the industry and military base will create a functional buffer for the demarcated area, and promote the fishing trade of the people.

He also urged the Federal Government to expedite work on the construction of the Calabar – Itu Highway, noting that the poor state of the road has hindered economic activities in the area.

“The government of Akwa Ibom State has decried the slow pace of work on the demarcation of its boundary with Cross River State.”

“The undue delay by the federal authorities in carrying out the demarcation exercise has only fueled inter-border carnage leading to wanton loss of lives.”

