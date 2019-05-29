Forgive us in advance for the painful decisions we’ll take- El-Rufai

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has taken his oath of office as governor for another term calling on the people of the state to forgive him in advance for the painful decisions his administration will take to develop the state.

El-Rufai who was sworn-in alongside his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe at the Murtala Square Kaduna in a ceremony witnessed by thousands of supporters also announced a six-months maternity leave for female public servants.

He said this is to encourage the healthy development of infants through prolonged breastfeeding, among other benefits and urged mothers to take advantage of free medical care for children up to the age of five to go for medical check-ups in public hospitals.

The governor lamented the security challenges in his first tenure saying much was spent on internal security operations which could have been better directed towards improving lives in peaceful communities.

El-Rufai called on the people of the state to unite in a common endeavour to make the state peaceful saying he will continue to do his utmost to unite the state and rid communities of strife.

He said, “We must replace the legacy of division and violence with one of peaceful, collective endeavour in progressive undertakings. We should not maroon ourselves on the desert islands of identity politics, or neglect the obligations of our common humanity. Strife is not our destiny, and neither is division preordained. Let us come together in the ever more urgent task of human progress. To educate every child. To create jobs. To care for the sick. To protect life and property. To comfort the afflicted. To strive for peace in our time.”

Governor El-Rufai pledged to continue to put the people first in governance police saying his administration is for everyone who lives in Kaduna State.

“The challenges confronting us are numerous and they are hard. But if we do our job well we will solve them, with your help, support and prayers. We will continue to take very difficult, and sometime painful decisions. We ask your understanding and forgiveness in advance,” he stated.

