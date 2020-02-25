Forget the stories, no land for Mambila, says power minister

In a rare interview, power minister Saleh Mamman says the Mambilla power project might as well be fiction. Until now, there is no land earmarked for the project.

Join us on

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.