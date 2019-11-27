Forgery: Lawyer’s absence stalls trial of Epe chief

ADVERTISEMENT

Further hearing in the trial of Chief Olajide Ikuforiji, the Balogun of Epeland, Lagos, before a Federal High Court, Lagos, was stalled yesterday due to the absence of the prosecution and defence teams.

Chief Ikuforiji is being tried before Justice AbdulAzeez Anka by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, on a two-count charge that borders on forgery. He was first arraigned before the court on August 11, 2016 when he was alleged to have forged the minutes of an emergency meeting of the Eko Epe Forum, which was held on October 20, 2012, over a chieftaincy tussle.

The police had alleged that Ikuforiji, “with intent to defraud, fraudulently uttered (presented) a forged and false document with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine.”

He was also alleged to have done so in prejudice of the Oba of Olu-Epe kingdom, Shefiu Olatunji Adewale; Alhaji Adio Oduola and Alhaji Tunde Bello.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 1 (2) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. Ikuforiji pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Anka, while adjourning the matter till January 13, 2020 for definite hearing of defence, ordered that the hearing notice be issued for the prosecution and that Chief Ikuforiji should inform his counsel of the adjourned date.

