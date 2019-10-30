Foreign trips: Buhari yet to match Obasanjo’s record — Oshiomhole

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has dismissed as “incorrect” the notion that President Muhammadu Buhari engages in frequent trips.

Oshiomhole, who fielded questions from journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, said President Buhari was yet to match former President Olusegun Obasanjo regarding the number of foreign trips.

He picked holes in the arguments of the critics citing a book that the late Gani Fawehinmi wrote where he calculated the number of days Obasanjo spent in foreign lands during his eight-year tenure.

“Saying President involves in frequent trips is not correct. I remember very well, there is no President in recent Nigeria’s history, since 1999 till now, that traveled out of Nigeria as much as former President Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo did.

“If you check through your newspapers and play back some of your electronic coverage, you will find where Gani Fawehinmi (of the blessed memory) took time to calculate the number of days President Obasanjo was out of Nigeria, visiting foreign countries.

“He even tried to calculate the number of hours he was spending on air comparing to the number of hours he was spending on Nigeria’s soil. So, how can you, that was already an adult when Obasanjo was President suggest that Buhari travel more often than other person? That is not correct,” said the APC national chairman.

On the statement credited to the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, saying that he had advised him to stop being combative, Oshiomhole said he would not reply the respected elder but rather consult him to clarify his position on the series of allegations over the crisis in the party and Edo State.

It would be recalled that Prof. Sagay, who accused Oshiomhole of creating more problems, threatened to personally demand his removal as Party Chairman if the party is defeated in Edo state.

