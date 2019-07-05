  1. Home
  2. CBN
  3. Foreign airlines not avoiding Nigerian airspace –NAMA MD
ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign airlines not avoiding Nigerian airspace –NAMA MD

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date

Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu has said contrary to report in some quarters, foreign airlines were not avoiding Nigerian airspace.

He said that instead more foreign airlines have started flying to Nigeria and the passenger traffic has increased tremendously in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinkuotu declared that as far as the agency is concerned, there is no compromise for safety in air traffic control and navigation, saying passengers have no cause to fear.

“Look at the volume of traffic. Requests are being made on a daily basis by foreign carriers to come into Nigeria. British Airways, Lufthansa and other foreign airlines are increasing their flights”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also dismissed concerns allegedly raised by some pilots that they find it difficult communicating to the control tower.

According to him, communication between pilots and air traffic controllers had improved tremendously while more equipment are being acquired to improve the air traffic control system.

 

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.