Foreign airlines not avoiding Nigerian airspace –NAMA MD

Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu has said contrary to report in some quarters, foreign airlines were not avoiding Nigerian airspace.

He said that instead more foreign airlines have started flying to Nigeria and the passenger traffic has increased tremendously in recent times.

Akinkuotu declared that as far as the agency is concerned, there is no compromise for safety in air traffic control and navigation, saying passengers have no cause to fear.

“Look at the volume of traffic. Requests are being made on a daily basis by foreign carriers to come into Nigeria. British Airways, Lufthansa and other foreign airlines are increasing their flights”, he said.

He also dismissed concerns allegedly raised by some pilots that they find it difficult communicating to the control tower.

According to him, communication between pilots and air traffic controllers had improved tremendously while more equipment are being acquired to improve the air traffic control system.

