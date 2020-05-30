For the Okeres, it’s double tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT

The killing of a septuagenarian, Mrs. Beatrice Okere, by her octogenarian husband – Theophilus Okere, must have been a pain too hard to bear for the Okere family of Amafor, Imerienwe, in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State. The family is not only contending with the gruesome murder of Beatrice, but the remains of the second son of the family are right now in the mortuary and scheduled to be buried on Wednesday.

It is not exactly known why TC, as he was fondly called by his former colleagues at the Imo Broadcasting Service (IBC) Owerri, where he once held sway as the director general, killed his wife Beatrice – a retired nurse, as circumstances surrounding the incident is still hazy.

However, what started as a solemn Sunday for the Okeres in their Amafor, Imerienwe home later turned tragic as the patriarch of the family took a knife and stabbed his wife to death.

Even as the indigenes of the agrarian community are yet to come to terms with what happened, our correspondent who visited the home of the Okeres met a deserted abode.

A resident of the community, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said all the inhabitants of the house left as soon as the incident happened.

However, our correspondent gathered that both TC and his wife had been battling with health challenges for some time. As retired people, the couple had relocated to the village to live the rest of their lives.

The resident said that on many occasions, TC had gone to church and forgot his vehicle only to reach home and start looking for it.

The traditional ruler of Imerienwe community, His Royal Highness Augustine Ekechi, who spoke to our correspondent, described the incident as tragic. He disclosed that the corpse of the second son of the family is currently in the morgue and scheduled to be buried next week Wednesday.

He said, “For sure, Mrs Beatrice Okere died on Sunday, May 24 with knife wounds found on her body according to eye witnesses who met her in a pool of blood and rushed her to the hospital. One thing we are sure of is that it was not suicide but homicide. I do not think it is decorous to speak beyond this point since the family is blessed with responsible, well-trained and matured children who are alive and kicking. I will advise we wait for a formal statement by the immediate family and perhaps the police before we can offer further explanations on the circumstances of her death.

On whether the man has a history of insanity, the traditional ruler, said, “Mr. Theophilus Chukwuemeka Okere (popularly known as and called TC Okere) is a highly respected member of my community. He is well educated and had an enviable public service career that saw him rise to serve and retire as the Director General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation more than two decades ago. Beyond that, he is a perfect gentleman who is respected and revered in this community and beyond. To the best of my knowledge, there is no known history of insanity associated with him or any member of the family.

“However, at his age of about 85, one cannot rule out age-related issues that may mean that he may not be perfectly alert mentally. The wife on the other hand was an accomplished woman, mother and grandmother, a good and committed Catholic Christian woman who is highly devoted to worship and fellowship. She was a career teacher who also retired meritoriously as a lecturer from a leading tertiary institution in the state. Her death at this time and in this circumstance is highly regrettable.”

Eze Ekechi also spoke on the likelihood of sanctions or traditional cleansing. According to him, “Firstly, the community will cooperate with the police to do and conclude thorough investigations. Of course, as you know in any decent society no crime should go unpunished – formally or informally, but this will depend on the circumstance and context of the crime. Not withstanding this calamity that befell us, I want to assure you that the Okere family and indeed my Imerienwe community is a happy, contented, decent, civilised, lawful, disciplined and love-filled community.

“We will not allow this incidence to discourage us from being whom we are. This incidence is an aberration,” he added.

Efforts to speak with the first son of the family, Neville, were not feasible. Neville, when contacted on phone, had fixed an appointment with our correspondent on Wednesday. However, when our correspondent called him for the appointment, he was unreachable. He failed to pick calls on Wednesday and Thursday after several calls.

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the police are painstakingly carrying out investigations into the incident.

