For slapping lawmaker, Ebonyi assembly orders arrest of council boss

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has ordered the security agencies to arrest and prosecute the council boss of Ohankwu local government area of the state.

Daily Trust gathered that the action of the house was triggered by an alleged slapping of a member of the house from same local government area as the council Chairman.

The incident took place at the state house of assembly complex along the Nkaliki road, Abakiliki during committee meeting.

The Honourable member representing Ohankwu South constituency, Chinedu Onah, with some other lawmakers, were meeting with MDAs on budget matters when the Chairman stormed the venue with a group of boys.

A source in the house told Daily Trust that the council boss was infuriated over non confirmation of some of his nominees for appointment as management committee members of Development Centres from Ohaukwu which he accused Hon. Onah of masterminding.

“The Chairman just came into the committee room and pointed at Hon. Onah and said you, this small boy, I brought you here and you have the guts to step down my nominees. I will deal with you. Then Hon. Onah said don’t point fingers at me, Chairman. I didn’t do anything. Then the Chairman slapped him before other house members,” he explained.

Apparently embarrassed by the action of the Chairman, the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa, through a motion moved by the Leader the House, Hon. Victor Chukwu, ordered that psychiatric test should be conducted on the Chairman to ascertain if he was mentally sound.

When contacted, the council Chapman, who would be facing re-election next year, denied the action. But he admitted that he was at the assembly complex to see some of his friends.

“I saw Hon. Chinedu Onah and I approached him to know the reason for the non-screening of four of our nominees for appointments as management committee members.

“I reminded him that his role as lawmaker from the Local Government was to see for the protection of our people and not to play up their deficiencies. I did not slap him and there was absolutely no basis for that,” Odah denied.

