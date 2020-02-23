For political reasons, these houses fell

ADVERTISEMENT

Structures have been pulled down by some state governments across the country apparently to settle political scores with opponents. Our correspondents take a look around some states.

In Kaduna, KAPSUDA bulldozers “execute mandate”

Since he became Governor of Kaduna State in 2015, it was alleged that Malam Nasiru El-Rufai did not waste anytime before dealing with presumed political rivals. He was said to have even lived up to his nickname of ‘Mai Rusau,’ (the demolisher) when he allegedly turned his bulldozers on men within his party who were considered political rivals.

When those opponents accused him of political intimidation aimed at forcing them to submission or oblivion, the governor denied it, though it was a state government agency the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KAPSUDA) that led demolition exercises at certain homes.

KASUPDA had leveraged on the fact that as a government agency with a mandate, it had simply carried out its duty by demolishing what it considered as illegal structures.

In 2015, soon after the general elections that ushered in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, the party had been enmeshed in an internal squabble that led it break into three factions – The ‘Restoration APC,’ led by Tijjani Ramallan and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, the APC ’Akida,’ led by former Senator Shehu Sani and Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former Chief of Staff to then Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as well as the ‘APC Government House,’ led by El-Rufai and his then deputy governor, Arch. Bernabas Bala Bantex.

Pundits also alleged that the best way El-Rufai deemed it fit to deal with the situation was to demolish the homes of certain political actors he perceived had a hand in undermining his authority.

It was immediately clear if that was actually the case, but as it were, the first axe fell on the then North West vice chairman of the party, Inuwa Abdulkadir, whom many accused of backing the ‘Akida’ group. Inuwa Abdulkadir’s house located along Yakubu Avenue within Kaduna GRA was brought down by bulldozers in April 2017. Later in February 2018, it was the turn of house number 11B Sambo Road, the residence of the then senator representing Kaduna North, Suleiman Hunkuyi, and a former political ally of the state governor.

Hunkuyi’s house had until then been used as a secretariat of the then newly formed factional APC. The aggrieved senator had gone on Twitter to openly blame El-Rufai for the demolition but KAPSUDA swiftly replied in a statement that the exercise was part of operations the agency was undertaking across Kaduna metropolis in compliance with its mandate.

The statement which was signed by its Director-General, Ibrahim Husseini, stated: “In partnership with sister agencies, KASUPDA is clearing illegal structures, tackling street hawking and restoring order across Kaduna.”

The agency insisted that it duly served the occupants of the building a notice of revocation which they did not yield to.

But unlike Hunkuyi’s home which is now a children’s park, the former abode of the APC North-West chairman, Abdulkadir, at Yakubu Avenue remains demolished for almost three years with no hope of a new development in sight.

Though the state government through KASUPDA re-emphasised that the house was constructed illegally and that a notice was sent to the owner who challenged it in court, the former APC chieftain had insisted that the demolition of his home was a political vendetta as the governor had once threatened to take such action against him.

Demolition heightens tension in Zamfara

A few months after former Governor Abdulaziz Yari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) handed over the mantle of leadership of the state to the PDP’s Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle, the relationship between them became sour.

The two leading politicians in the state have been trading harsh words, accusations and counter accusations, thus, heightening the political tension in the state. Yari has been holding series of political meetings in his residence in Talata Mafara town.

The meetings, according to many political watchers, may not be unconnected to plans to strategize for 2023 which many of them opined would be tough as the two major camps vowed to fight a battle of supremacy for the soul of the state.

However, an issue at stake is the demolition exercise embarked upon by the Zamfara Urban and Regional Planning Board(ZUREPB) of structures considered illegal.

The APC headquarters in Maradun Local Government Area has been demolished by ZUREPB.

The party’s chairman in the area, Alhaji Sa’adu M. Bawa Gora, told Daily Trust on Sunday that long before the demolition, there were speculations that it would be pulled down because it was marked as an illegal structure.

“The building belonged to an APC stalwart called Alhaji Lawali Izala who was a close ally of Governor Matawalle before he defected to the APC and handed it over to the party as an office.”

“The building had served as office for other parties including the ruling PDP before. But they decided to demolish it when it became our office. It was an injustice meted out to us. We did nothing wrong to warrant this treatment,” he added.

The state chairman of the APC, Alhaji Lawali M. Liman, described the development as unfortunate, saying they would report the matter to their national headquarters and consult their lawyers for the next line of action.

However, the chairman of ZUREPB, Alhaji Samaila Umaru Sambo, dismissed the allegations, saying they did not demolish any party office but a structure belonging to an individual that was illegally erected.

“For quite a long time, there have been complaints even from the residents that the structure was illegally built and we served them notice to come to our office to rectify the matter but he did not, so as far as we are concerned, the structure is not a party office , “ he added.

However, a letter indicating possible demolition of the house of an opposition member, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Takori Gummi, later went viral on social media.

The letter asked Alhaji Takori Gummi to come to the ZUREPB office for a clarification on his house. However, no action was further taken by ZUREPB after the document was leaked.

Kogi roundabouts give way for “a befitting capital”

In Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello pulled down all roundabouts built in the state capital by his predecessors shortly upon assumption of office in 2016 for his first term.

Residents of Lokoja woke up to discover that the five roundabouts in the state capital were removed by men of the state town planning and urban development board.

First to be affected was the ‘Lugard Roundabout’ situated in front of the Government House in Lokoja. Other roundabouts destroyed include the Paparanda Square Roundabout, Kogi Circle Roundabout, NTA Roundabout and the Welcome to Lokoja Roundabout situated around Zariagi area of the state capital.

The demolition of those roundabouts described as landmark structures raised concerns among stakeholders who questioned the rationale behind the exercise.

While some residents described the move as a welcome development, others viewed it as misplaced priority and waste of public funds in the face of dire financial challenges.

In the wake of the demolition exercise, rumours went round that the governor reportedly ordered the exercise on the advice of some soothsayers who had said that they harbored amulets.

According to the rumours, the governor was told that past governors in the state had carried out some ritual sacrifices and buried some charms at the roundabouts. That was however not independently verified by Daily Trust on Sunday.

A resident of Lokoja, Jacob Lalu James, who faulted the demolition exercise, said the governor should have focused on addressing pressing challenges such as payment of arrears of workers’ salaries and rehabilitating Lokoja township roads which are riddled with potholes.

But reacting to the development, the former Special Adviser to Governor Bello on Media and Strategy, Mr Abdulmalik Abdulkarim, debunked the insinuations that the governor ordered the demolition on the advice of soothsayers.

He said it was done to give room for construction of modern and better ones in line with Bello’s quest to give Lokoja town a standard befitting of a state capital.

Abdulkarim, who urged those who are in the habit of criticizing every step taken by the governor to reposition the state to desist, noted that Bello was committed to putting Kogi on the path of development and would remain undaunted in the midst of opposition.

The Director, Kogi State Town Planning and Development Board, Mr Akin Ajagbe, said the demolition exercise was carried out on the directive of the governor to correct some anomalies. According to him, the demolished roundabouts were also not only poorly constructed but were obstructions on the road.

Ile Arugbo further unsettles Kwara

On January 2, 2020, armed security personnel accompanied bulldozers to demolish structures erected on the popular Ile Arugbo, Ilofa Road, GRA, Ilorin. The structure was allegedly owned by the late Dr. Olusola Saraki, father of a former senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

During the demolition exercise, security personnel threw teargas at aged women and youths who kept vigil on the building for three nights.

Before the exercise, a group known as Olusola Saraki Legacy Group had complained that the state government was planning to demolish structures on Plots 1, 3 and 5 on Ilofa Road allegedly owned by Olusola Saraki.

It was gathered because of this, the family of the late politician rushed to court to file a suit challenging the revocation order by the state government. But that did not stop the demolition of the property.

Before the property was demolished, there had been accusations and counter accusations by the state government and the former senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, over ownership of the land.

The state government, through the Director General of the Bureau of Lands, Barrister Bolaji Edun, said it decided to reclaim the property because it was meant for phase III of the state secretariat, state civil service clinic and a parking lot.

It said: “The entire land was acquired in the 1970s for overriding public interest and same was initially designed to host the phase II of the state secretariat. The construction of the said state secretariat phase II was actually commenced and it was at super-structure level before same was abandoned,” the Director General of the Bureau of Lands, Ibrahim Salman, said in a statement.

“The clinic was subsequently constructed in 1982, while the remaining plots of land were conceived for the expansion of the clinic into a full-fledged hospital.

“The dream of the state government was stalled when part of the land slated for the parking lot was spuriously allocated in principle to one Asa Investment for commercial purpose.

“From available records, the allocation was not based on a formal application, nor were application forms filled, there was no evidence of payment for the said allocation as stipulated in the letter of allocation in principle and consequently, no right of occupancy was ever issued to the company.

“Furthermore, in flagrant abuse of the allocation terms, the company took possession of the land and constructed what is today known as “Ile Arugbo” on part of the land that was designed as a parking lot and later conceived to host the expansion of the civil service clinic into a full-fledged hospital.

“Following a resolution of the Kwara State House of Assembly mandating him to revoke/withdraw the spurious allocation, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq recently signed an instrument to reclaim the land on the ground that same was unlawfully allocated to a private company contrary to the public purpose of its acquisition and occupied in breach of the terms of allocation”, Salman added.

But Bukola Saraki said the action taken by the state government was to erase legacies of his late father.

Efforts to reconcile the parties has not yielded any success. The reconciliation meeting between the state government and the Saraki family over the demolished Ile Arugbo in Ilorin was deadlocked.

The meeting which held at the Governor’s Office in Ilorin ended without any concrete resolution.

The state High Court sitting in Ilorin had on January 15, 2020 advised parties in the suit to, in the interest of peace, explore an out of court settlement over the disputed land.

In another ruling on January 24, 2020, Justice Abiodun Adebara urged the parties to resolve the case amicably before the next adjourned date.

The judge said his court was particularly impressed by the parties for the steps taken to settle out of court, and they were therefore enjoined to engage in meaningful discussions that would lead to the resolution of the case out of court.

Edo son, godfather feud brings down building.

The friction between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and his political godson, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has led to the demolition of houses and explosive attacks on property belonging to chieftains of party members.

The friction between the godfather and godson which emanated from abandoning party’s leaders as well as Obaseki’s second term ticket has divided the party into two groups.

One of the group is said to be loyal to Oshiomhole while the other is loyal to Obaseki.

Pundits believe that the battle of supremacy has led to attacks and counter attacks on members across the divide. Since the crisis came to the open last year only, one building belonging to the opponent was pulled down while a few others were attacked with explosives.

Aside the attack on the building, Obaseki’s convoy was also attacked with stones.

The property pulled down by the state government was T. Latifa Hotel belonging to a chieftain of the APC, Tony Adun also known as Kabaka, on February 5.

Adun is a member of the Oshiomhole faction which opposes governor Obaseki’s second term ticket.

The state government had said that the hotel located at Ugbor area of Benin was built on a property belonging to Ugbor Primary School and that no amount of blackmail would stop its demolition because it was built on government property.

It said he would pull down structures erected on government property, including public schools and waterways as well as structures erected on the right of way of roads/streets, moats, river banks, TCN high tension lines, among others.

It said the deed of transfer of the property being paraded by Mr. Adun was also not registered with the state government.

On February 11, the residence of the factional State Secretary of the APC, Lawrence Okah, was attacked with explosive devices by suspected arsonists.

The explosion shattered the kitchen window and veranda, with the POP ceiling hanging down.

On February , the residence of another chieftain of the APC, Francis Inegbeneki, located in the GRA, was also attacked with explosives, shattering windows and doors.

Inegbeneki and members of the faction loyal to Oshiomhole were holding a rally at his home in Irrua when his residence was hit by explosives.

Political pundits believe that the attacks have a political undertone.

One of the observers said the polity had been very peaceful before the fight between Oshiomhole and Obaseki.

In Oyo, a rdio station ‘talked too much’

The administration of a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, had demolished a structure belonging to a gospel musician, Joel Yinka Ayefele, for contravening the state’s town planning law.

The structure was housing his radio station, Fresh FM 105.9. The demolition was supervised by the then Commissioner for Information, Toye Arulogun.

Though Ayefele was not a politician, Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the structure was demolished for his criticism of the APC-led government in the state, which the then commissioner for information believed was the only way to caution the station.

However, the state government argued that the demolition notice earlier sent to the Music House, Fresh FM, was not based on sentiment or witch-hunt, saying contravention notices were served to different organizations in the state since June 14, 2017 including all radio stations in the state.

The commissioner further argued that the state government observed that property owners in the state were deviating from the originally approved building plans without seeking physical planning approvals from the Oyo State Bureau of Physical Planning and Development Control.

Arulogun stated that the decision of the state government to demand for the building’s approved plan was not peculiar to Music House as several companies and institutions such as the University of Ibadan, Kola Daisi University, University College Hospital, banks and other radio stations in the state were asked to provide their planning approvals, adding that the government recently demolished several banks’ ATM extensions and some local government structures.

Arulogun said the submitted building approval was actually meant for an office complex and not a radio station, thereby contravening the Physical Planning and Development Control law of 2012. He said the deviant posture of the radio station prompted the bureau to serve a three-day demolition notice on August 13, 2018.

Arulogun said the government also received petitions following three fatal accidents that occurred around Music House in the last nine months, as the petitioners urged the government to look at the physical structure of the organization in relation to the dual carriage way.

He emphasised that the government would do the needful and follow due process in accordance with the laws of the land but would not dignify or elevate the tantrums of Music House.

But Ayefele told journalists that he had the approved plan for his building along with two studios.

The story of the state government changed when different leaders in the region appealed to it to consider the condition of the musician and his employees in the station.

The state government instantly commenced reconstruction of the building, which according to Governor Ajimobi was done in good fate.

Ajimobi through his Special Adviser to the Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, told reporters that the state’s intervention was informed by the acknowledgment of contravention of the state building code by the management of the Music House and the personal appeal by Ayefele to the governor.

In Imo, a medley of demolitions

In Imo, the spate of demolitions started early in the administration of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha. A few hours after his inauguration on May 29, 2019, either on his instruction or on the instruction of those close to him, bulldozers rolled in on the former Akachi Towers. Akachi, meaning, ‘Hand of God’ and said to be constructed with about N700 million, was situated on a large expanse of land. It was conceived by former governor Rochas Okorocha as a religious centre and praying ground. The land had before then, been in contention as some people claimed that it was forcibly taken over from them by Okorocha. The uproar that attended the demolition of Akachi Towers came with a mixed grill. While some people, especially from the camp of Ihedioha applauded the action, Okorocha’s supporters saw it as vindictive and an attempt to erase their principal’s legacies.

Though there were allegations and counter allegations on who was responsible, the towers came down after a crowd had besieged the Akachi statue, trying to pull it down, apparently acting in pent up anger. A bulldozer was already demolishing a side of the structure before the police were called in to stop the action.

Those from camp Ihedioha claimed that some people seem to have nursed a deep seated loathe for the statue right from the beginning, considering it a monument that portends some evil designs for the people of the state.

The next was the dismantling of some statues built by Okorocha, especially the famous Jacob Zuma statue named after a former South African president by Okorocha. Not done, some agents of the then government swooped on the street lights and cross bars built on same major roads by the Okorocha administration, especially those along Okigwe road and Freedom Park road, pulling them down without restraint.

Again on August 2, 2019, a section of the fountain at the Freedom Park suddenly collapsed. The park, adjacent to the Imo State Government House, was one of the most popular recreational centres in the South Eastern state where fun seekers converge to take pictures for leisure and special occasions. There was controversy over the collapse of that structure. While some claimed that the fountain suddenly gave way because of its weak structure, others, especially those from Okorocha’s camp, claimed that holes were dug at the base of the structures by some unknown persons to create the impression that the structure was of poor standard.

Ihedioha, through his task force on the recovery of moveable assets, also swooped on some properties of his predecessor. Properties raided by task force included the Rochas Foundation School, East High Academy and East High School, said to be owned by Okorocha’s daughter, Uloma Nwosu; All Inn, a furniture shop owned by Okorocha’s wife where a container-laden with goods was vandalised. The task force claimed that the container contained furniture carted away from Government House. The task force also swooped on Uloma Nwosu Supermarket along Port Harcourt, ‘House of Freeda’, where fridges, television sets and chairs were confiscated. In one of the incidents, the former governor claimed that a member of the task force slapped his daughter.

The high point of these actions was on August 29, when the chairman of the Task Force, Jasper Ndubuaku, led a team to the private residence of Okorocha where he claimed that some of the carted goods were being kept. His attempt to gain entrance into the massive structure, especially the Rochas Foundation College of Africa, was stoutly resisted, leading a fisticuffs between Okorocha’s security men and members of the task force. In the resultant altercation, Ndubuaku was said to have been molested.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was not left in the fray. Acting on a petition alleged to have been written by Ihedioha, the commission also sealed some of Okorocha’s property. Notable among them was the All Inn and Rochas Foundations Schools. Ihedioha, through his aides had claimed that he had no hand in the EFCC actions. He said investigation into his predecessor’s assets started long before he became the governor of the state.

