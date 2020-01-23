For N30,000, married women, girls engage in ‘immoral act’ in Jos

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos showing young girls and married women engaging in sexual acts have rocked Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The videos, which were leaked on the internet, have been in circulation across the state for some days.

Daily Trust gathered that following the release and outrage which trailed the videos, one of the women involved committed suicide.

The videos involved different girls and women being filmed by a cameraman and a producer/director who initially interviewed them, before stripping them naked and having carnal knowledge of them on camera.

Upon hearing of the videos, our correspondent began digging and gathered that the girls/women were paid N30,000, to be filmed while engaging in the act with a promise to be paid another N100,000 later.

A man simply referred to as Emeka, who lives at the Rayfield area of Jos is said to be behind the videos.

It was gathered that he takes the girls/women to a hotel in the same Rayfield to shoot the videos.

Emeka, it was gathered has female agents, most of whom he has shot the sex videos with. He pays each agent N10,000 for anyone they introduce to him, Daily Trust gathered.

It was further learnt that the act has been going on for over three years and that he promised them the videos would not be marketed in Jos/Plateau State or even in the nation, but abroad.

But as soon as the videos popped up on a particular website and people began downloading them in Jos, pandemonium broke as many married women and young girls involved were identified.

Upon circulation of the videos, it was gathered that some of those involved could no longer stay in their communities due to stigmatization and other fears.

Though the videos were later taken down, the damage had already been done.

Efforts are now being made to rehabilitate some of the women in the videos.

Pastor of the Latterhouse Christian Centre in Jos, Jemimah Mbaya, who has met with some of the girls to counsel them, confirmed in a video on her Facebook page that one of the girls actually committed suicide.

Though she frowned upon women selling themselves for money, she called on the society not to be hostile to those in the video, but should show them love.

Pastor Mbaya said she would initiate some kind of assistance for the girls, stressing that young women with needs should approach religious centres for help rather than engage in immoral acts.

Meanwhile, our correspondent also tracked two of the women, who spoke to him in confidence.

One of them, who confirmed the death of their colleague, said a woman approached her friend at a relaxation joint, and told her that they were looking for women with certain physical attributes to feature in a movie that ‘‘pays well’’.

She said her friend agreed and also invited her to come along. The source said she went with her friend and was also considered.

“As soon as we got to the house, Emeka told us that it was their family house and that everything would take place in a hotel. We first went to one hotel in Rayfield, but they did not negotiate well and then we went to another. As soon as we entered he said we should wait for the cameraman. When the cameraman came, he gave my friend N30,000 and gave me the same amount as well.

“The woman who brought us was also given N20,000 for bringing both of us. I waited with the woman who brought us in the bedroom while my friend was doing the video with Emeka in the parlour before it got to my turn. Thereafter we all slept in the hotel because it was in the night, and in the morning, everyone dispersed,” she said.

She said the incident took place over a year ago, adding that Emeka promised to give them N100,000 yearly, and also urged them to bring other girls in order to get N10,000 commission for each.

She said since the video was released, she has been having issues with her family members, and that her boyfriend has been avoiding her.

The second woman who interacted with our correspondent said hers was about three years ago. She explained that she had a serious financial need and had to solve the problem, which was why she engaged in the act. She said she was assured that the video would not be marketed in the country before she accepted to do it.

The woman added that when the video came out, she went to Emeka’s place with her friend to ask why he reneged on his promise not to release it in the country, but that he refused to come out of his room.

She said many married women were involved in the act, as well as teenage girls across the city.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Tyopev Terna, said they heard rumour of such incident but that no one had come forward to make an official report.

He urged those involved not to be ashamed or afraid but should make an official report or talk to him in confidence so that they can investigate and bring the perpetrator (s) to book.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) Plateau State chapter, Mary Abah Izam, said the act was unacceptable, ‘‘a crime against woman dignity and right, as well as an offence against the nation.’’

Izam said the unfortunate incident was also demonic and that it was an evil act orchestrated to tarnish the image of the state which is known for high morality.

She said they will do all they can to make sure that the perpetrator is brought to book and the cartel or syndicate smashed.

She called on the girls/women to look for something tangible through which they can make an honest living instead of engaging in immoral acts.

Commenting on the incident also, the Programme Manager for Country Women Association of Nigeria (COWAN) Plateau State branch, Abigail Ishaya, said the incident is devastating and blamed it partly on the home front and poor parental monitoring of their children.

The state Commissioner of Information, Dan Manjang, said proper investigation would be conducted into the matter, saying that such acts are strange to the government and people of the state.

He said a full-fledged investigation would be carried out and all those found culpable would be brought to book, advising that ladies should be careful in engaging in such act as the full wrath of the law would be brought to bear no matter who is involved.

He said no one should go to such extent to earn a living as the government has many empowerment programmes for them, should they make themselves available.

The Commissioner named some of those programmes as; the Plateau State Micro Finance Development Agency, (PLASMIDA), Social Investment programme (SIP) and the N-Power programme.

