For criticising Lai Mohammed, court remands Osun-based poet

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded Rotimi Jolayemi, a poet arrested and detained for allegedly criticising Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Jolayemi was remanded on the order of the court presided over by Justice Anwuli Chikere after he pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a six-count charge bordering on the alleged spreading of an audio file said to have caused annoyance, ill will, hatred, and insults towards the minister.

The judge, who adjourned the case to June 16, ordered the defendant to be remanded in the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department headquarters, in Abuja, pending the hearing of his bail application.

The poet, who is also known as Oba Akewi, was said to have caused ill will towards the minister through a poem he recited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The act was alleged to be in contravention of Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes Act 2015.

His arraignment took place after the prosecuting counsel, Joseph Offor, announced an amendment to the charges marked FHC/ABJ/CB/104/2020 on Thursday.

As part of the amendment, the prosecution sought to add to its list of witnesses.

While his lawyer, Soji Toki, did not oppose the request for amendment, he complained of ill health.

Jolayemi is the Vice-Chairman, Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria, Osun State Chapter.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App