A Serie C player has tested positive for coronavirus in Italy, becoming the first footballer in Europe to be infected.
He has been identified as Paul Akpan Udoh, an Italian-Nigerian footballer.
The 22-year-old, who plays for Pianese in Serie C, was reported diagnosed on Thursday and has been quarantined.
A second player of the team felt the same symptoms is being monitored.
ADVERTISEMENT
Footballer tests positive for coronavirus in Italy
A Serie C player has tested positive for coronavirus in Italy, becoming the first footballer in Europe to be infected.