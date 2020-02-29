  1. Home
Footballer tests positive for coronavirus in Italy

A Serie C player has tested positive for coronavirus in Italy, becoming the first footballer in Europe to be infected.
He has been identified as Paul Akpan Udoh, an Italian-Nigerian footballer.
The 22-year-old, who plays for Pianese in Serie C, was reported diagnosed on Thursday and has been quarantined.
A second player of the team felt the same symptoms is being monitored.

