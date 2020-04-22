Football stakeholders commiserate with Ahmed ‘Fresh’ over brother’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Football stakeholders across Nigeria have continued to commiserate with Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’, chairman of Niger State Football Association and member of Nigeria Football Executive Committee on the death of his elder brother, Alhaji Saleh Yusuf Dawa.

Yusuf Dawa who died on Monday at the Ibrahim Babangida General Hospital in Minna following a protracted illness was buried yesterday according to Islamic rites.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, chairman of NPFL Club owners and chairman of Nasarawa United, Barrister Isaac Danladi described the death of Yusuf Dawa as very sad and unfortunate.

He said “NPFL club owners wish to sympathise with Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, the immediate family and friends of the deceased and also pray God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The chairman of Katsina United, Prince Abdussamad Badamasi also commiserated with Yusuf ‘Fresh’ on the death of his brother as he said he received the news with deep shock.

“I am truly shocked by the death of Alhaji Saleh. He was a generous and kind man. I pray almighty Allah to grant him his gentle soul Alijannat Firdaus,” he said.

Also in their condolence message to the Chairman of the NFF technical committee, the management, staff, players and supporters of Kwara United said the death of Yusuf Dawa was most painful and devastating.

They unanimously prayed God to grant the bereaved family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

On their part, the Authentic Nigeria Football supporters club said they have lost a committed member in Yusuf Dawa.

“The death of Alhaji Saleh Yusuf Dawa came to us as a rude shock. It was a like a knife through the heart. Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club and the Nigeria football family have lost a great member,” said Abayomi Ogunjimi.

