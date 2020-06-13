Football activates to remain shut down – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government have declared that football activities across the country will remain shut down till stated otherwise.

According to the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha while speaking during the daily press conference said the government will make a decision based on the available facts and figures.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been suspended since March following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to the country.

“I’m not sure we are excited about opening sporting activities in our country, particularly soccer [football], which attracts large crowds,” Mustapha told the media.

“If our guidelines say large gatherings are banned and not to exceed 20 persons except places of work, I don’t see the excitement if we allow soccer to return to an empty stadium.

“A lot of European countries where these games have started are big businesses and they are doing it carefully and gradually.

“We are not excited about allowing sports to return, we will get there, but for now, we are concerned with the few activities allowed to reopen.

“We will continue to review the situation, know how we are faring, study the situation and know what next to do based on data, science and peculiarity of our environment,” he said.

