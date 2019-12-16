Food sufficiency Initiative: Obasanjo lauds Akwa Ibom, urges other governors to emulate Emmanuel

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has commended the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, on his food sufficiency initiative and determination to provide alternative source of revenue for the state through agriculture.

Chief Obasanjo gave the commendation while fielding questions from newsmen after his brief stop over at the Green House Farm along Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo , during his visit to the state for the burial of former Secretary to the Government of the federation, late Chief Ufot Ekaette .

The former president described the Green House project as a laudable initiative which should be emulated by all Nigerians to ensure sufficient production of tomatoes and other food crops.

He said that Akwa Ibom is making landmark achievements in agricultural production and food sufficiency, adding that if such projects are multiplied across the country, Nigeria would have an edge in food production rather than depend on importation from other countries.

According to him, “Governor Emmanuel should be encouraged. One of the things that pains me is when I hear that most of the vegetables we use in Lagos including tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, lettuce and others are flown in from other countries.

“The land of those countries are not more fertile than ours that they should export vegetables to us. So what the Governor is doing here is very good and others should do the same”.

The former president however advised the state government to privatize the green house project, explaining that privatisation would sustain the project beyond the present administration.

