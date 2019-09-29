Food Security: Oyo rep member promises to boost mechanised farming

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the house of Representative representing Irepo/Olorunsogo/Orelope Federal Constituency of Oyo State Olumide Ojerinde has promised to help in building the capacity of mechanised farmers to attain food security.

This he promised to do through collaboration with the Bank of Industry to secure loans for the farmers in his constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ojerinde made the call at an interactive forum with farmers at Igbeti, in Oyo State.

According to him, “My aspiration to touch lives is not negotiable. Though we have different responsibilities but as a federal lawmaker elected to represent you, I remain committed and accountable to you in the pursuit of our shared goal. It is only by working together that we can achieve a world with equal opportunities for all, so that all of us can realise our full potential.’’

Meanwhile, some of the farmers who spoke at the interactive session, decried the bad situation of their roads during rainy season, overnight political farmers, lack of machineries and storage facilities, poor returns after sale, paucity of fund, herders/farmers clashes, as they also called for reintroduction of FADAMA farming as well as training of local government youths on farming.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App