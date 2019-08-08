Food Security: FG acting Nollywood films – Don

ADVERTISEMENT

A professor of Agricultural Engineering, Faculty of Technology at the University of Ibadan, Yahaya Mijinyawa, has described the federal government’s agricultural policies as a mere Nollywood films.

The don, who spoke at an inaugural lecture entitled; “Farm Structures and Environment: The Bedrock of Food Security”, said Nigeria was still insecure because the federal government “lacks the commitment to implement programmes many professionals presented to it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said; “there is no point in trying to catch up with the level of technology in the advanced countries when the basic infrastructures to support such technologies are completely absent. The United States of today is not the United States of 50 years ago. It recognized where it stood, identified where it wanted to be and set up machinery towards attainment of those goals and vigorously pursued them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not until Nigeria faces realities, looks inward and have a realistic road map, the white elephant projects or masquerades called food security programme will continue to remain Nollywood Films. There is need for seriousness on the part of government to sincerely implement food security programme irrespective of whatever name it is called,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App