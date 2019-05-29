Food poisoning kills family of 4 in Ebonyi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday said four members of a family died Sunday after taking their dinner at Amaechara village in the Afikpo North Local Area of the state.

The victims were a 100-year-old woman and her three daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman of the police command, Lovett Odah, said the corpses of the victims had been deposited in the mortuary of Matter Hospital in the area.

Odah said: “The death of the said persons was as a result of food poisoning. A family of four at Amaechara village at Afikpo North LGA was discovered dead on their bed inside their room.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We sent a team of police officers to the area and discovered that the said family of four ate their last meal and gave up this include an aged woman of about 100 years.

“Another was the first daughter of the 100 years old mother, a retired teacher, who was found dead in the living room.

“Also was the second daughter who recently lost her husband and the maid whose body was found in the kitchen.”

Odah said the command was investigating the incident.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App