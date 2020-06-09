Food crisis looms – Obasanjo

ADVERTISEMENT

A former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has warned African countries against the post-COVID-19 food crisis in Africa, urging leaders to brace up to the challenge.

A statement issued Monday by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, quoted him to have spoken at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Lake pond, Abeokuta, the state capital, where he flagged off a fish farming project.

About 50,000 pieces of sub-adult fish, both catfish and tilapia species, were released for acclimatisation and subsequent growth inside the lake pond, located directly opposite the main Library, the statement said.

“I think we have to take the issue of post-COVID-19 seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“I believe most African governments have to find how to be self-sufficient in essential food items.

“Because food may be a problem and I don’t think most African countries have gone as far as they should go into food production during this year,” Obasanjo was quoted saying.

He asked African leaders to embark on massive food production as a measure to prepare for the post COVID-19 pandemic era in Africa.

“There may be food problems in the continent after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must think out of the box to get this solved now.

“Food must be made available,” Obasanjo said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App