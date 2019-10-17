…foils attacks on NNPC pipeline in Ogun, recovers 5 vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ogun Command says it has foiled the operations of pipeline vandals on NNPC oil pipeline located at Ipara, Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commandant of the corps Hammed Abodunrin, who spoke with newsmen at the scene on Tuesday, said the suspected vandals on sighting the NSCDC anti-vandal squad, abandoned their vehicles and ran away.

He disclosed that the operatives recovered five vehicles and over 150 jerrycans with some of them filled with petroleum product.

Abodunrin added that the command did not make any arrest, but vowed to go after the suspects to ensure they are arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

