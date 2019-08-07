FMC Katsina computerises medical, clinical services

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Medical Centre, Katsina (FMC) has computerised all its medical and clinical services in line with international best practice of providing efficient health service delivery , the Medical Director, Dr Suleiman Bello has said

Speaking at a news conference, Bello said the movements of paper files and documents have been eliminated as all points are computerised and interconnected which has led to increased service delivery.

According to him, patient’s data is sent from point of entry to final payments points noting that the system has greatly enhanced productivity and efficiency in rendering services to the patients.

“Patient’s data is secured and can be accessed at any time of need. Our work time on patients has greatly reduced,” he said

He said the hospital with about 200 doctors, of which 60 are consultants, and 160 resident doctors is evolving daily by introducing reforms aimed at advancing frontiers of service and medicine

Bello said there is the need for additional 600 nurses to augment the work of the 400 nurses currently serving in the 500-bed hospital.

He advised patients to always demand for official receipts for all payments made and feel free to report any staff who defaulted in providing services to its Servicom desks.

