Flying Eagles advance to knock out stage after 1-1 draw with Ukraine

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria yesterday booked their place in the last 16 of the U-20 World Cup courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Bielsko Biala.

The Nigerian side went into the crucial tie on the back of a 2-0 loss to the United States of America in their second group game.

Ukraine deservedly took the lead in the 30th minute through Danylo Sikan while the Flying Eagles had a big chance to get back into the game after they were awarded a penalty, but Muhamed Tijani saw his effort saved by the Ukrainian keeper.

The Flying Eagles eventually drew level in the 51st minute as Tijani made amends for his earlier miss by converting a second penalty that was awarded.

With the draw, the Eagles finished third on four points while Ukraine, who had already qualified, top the group on seven points and will take on either Senegal or Italy on Monday.

In the other group match, Timothy Weah goal’s in the 76th minute earned USA a 1-0 win that advanced them to the knockout phase of the FIFA U-20 World Cup as Group D runners-up and extinguished opponents Qatar’s faint hopes.

