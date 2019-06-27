Flour Mills deepens partnership with agents, rewards top dealers with 17 trucks

ADVERTISEMENT

Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN) has rewarded five top performing dealers with special award of 30-ton trucks and trailers.

The presentation was made a grand gala event and award night held in Lagos with over 500 distributors and dealers in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the year under review, one of the distributors sold 1,199,485 cartons of Golden Penny Noodles.

Another dealer also sold 1,143,529 bags of Golden Penny Semovita while there was another who sold 1,442 trucks of Golden Penny Flour.

ADVERTISEMENT

17 trucks were handed over to the top performing dealers. The top five dealers were celebrated with the special award of 30-ton trucks and trailers which further expands their business model with primary distribution capability.

In addition to giving them the trailers, Flour Mills will register all five top performers as transporters on its platforms and pay them every time they use the trucks for their own products or when they offer them for use for other dealers.

This year’s event themed: “Breakthrough partnering for growth,” reflected on the rich and unique heritage the company shares with its partners and reinforced the continued commitment towards mutual profitability and growth, the company stated in its document.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Foods division, at FMN, Devlin Hainsworth, explained that the company had recorded a breakthrough in the almost 60 years of doing business in Nigeria because of its approach to managing its partners.

He said, “After nearly sixty years of doing business in Nigeria, we can say that there are very few companies in Nigeria today who understand the business environment as we do.

“What makes us different is our long-term and innovative approach to partnership. We have a dynamic and interdependent relationship with our Trade Partners and this has resulted in the sustained growth of our businesses.

“This is an exciting and challenging time and we are totally committed to evolving the relationship that we enjoy with our partners.

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director, FMN, Paul Gbededo, attributed the brand’s success story to the loyalty of its customers and dealers whom he said “form an integral part of how we are achieving our purpose of feeding the nation every day.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App