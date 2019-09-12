Floods destroy three buildings in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Floods have ravaged some parts of Lokoja , Kogi State capital, leading to the collapse of three buildings and submerging of others in the city.

The state commissioner for environment, Sanusi Yahaya, who confirmed this in Lokoja on Thursday, said that persistent heavy downpour of the past few days led to the floods.

He also said that the water level in River Niger had been increasing on daily basis since the past two weeks, saying that the water had reached 9.48 metres.

The commissioner said that houses along the bank of the river in Lokoja had been ravaged by floods and occupants evacuated to safety without any loss of life.

He said that three houses, including a two storey building had been submerged in Lokoja while a bridge was also washed away in Igalamela Local Government area.

“There is Likelihood of flood occurrence in some parts of the state. The flood prediction is coming to pass,” he said while addressing a stakeholders meeting.

He directed those living along river bank and flood paths to relocate immediately to avoid being washed away.

He called on the stakeholders, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Red Cross, Navy, civil defence, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) among others to brace up and join hands with the state givernment to confront the disaster.

According ro him, what the stakeholders need to do urgently is to revive strategies deployed in 2018 and improved some areas as there is no more time to waste.

Bitrus Samuel, Head, Abuja Operation Office of NEMA, said that the meeting was called to appraise the level of preparedness and early response strategies put in place by stakeholders.

He said that the rising trend of level of water in River Niger and prolonged heavy rainfall had made flooding inevitable , ssying that all hands must be on deck to confront it.

Bitrus who was represented by Mr Shola Babatunde, Assistant Head, NEMA, Abuja Operation Office, called for a well-articulated programme to educate and sensitise members of the public.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Julius Mejiyan, in his address said that staff of the agency were on ground and ready to be deployed.

He said that SEMA was in need of inputs and support from relevant stakeholders to successfully manage the flood disaster but lamented the lack of essential materials and equipment by the agency.

