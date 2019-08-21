Flooding: Sokoto govt urges residents in prone areas to relocate to safer places

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Government has advised residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer places, saying it has provided temporary areas of accommodation equipped with health, water and other amenities for them.

Speaking on Tuesday in Sokoto, the Director, Sokoto State Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Alhaji Kassimu Muhammad-Yabo, said the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted that major flooding might occur in Sabon Birni, Goronyo, Isa, Wamakko and Raba Local Government Areas of the state.

He added that moderate-flood areas include Shagari, Tambuwal, Kebbe and Tureta Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, the state government had introduced precautionary measures against the envisaged flooding.

He stressed the dangers of continuous stay in places close to riverside.

He disclosed that the state steering committee on flood had inspected all flood-prone areas.

The committee, he added, had embarked on sensitizations of the public on it.

The director said arrangement had been made to check disease outbreak, with the state ministry of health represented in the committee chaired by the Commissioner for Water Resources.

“We advise people in the flood-prone areas to abide by the guides offered them on waste disposal to keep the drainages free; building realignments and farming methods to reduce the impact of flooding,” he noted.

