Flood: Varsity still searching for missing final-year student

The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) says it is continuing its efforts at finding the corpse of a final-year female student swept away by flood three weeks ago.

Miss Doyinsola Motunrayo Boluwaji, a student of Religious and African Studies, was swept away by flood during a heavy rainfall which lasted for about eight hours.

The institution’s management said it is working hard to ensure that Boluwaji’s corpse is recovered.

The team consisting of some Ondo State government’s recruits, local divers and the university’s staffers, were led by the school’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Admin), Professor’s Olugbega Ige, to the site of the incident.

Appreciating the efforts of the crew, the management said it would leave no stone unturned in the search for the missing student.

Leader of the team, Engineer Peter Pafi, said although they had covered a long distance of search and had not been successful, they were hoping that the body would be found.

