Flood sweeps away teenager in Lagos

Emergency officials in Lagos Tuesday morning intensified search for a missing 17-year-old girl, simply identified as Ayisat, who was reportedly washed away after Monday’s downpour.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, was alerted of the incident after torrential rains.

The teenager was declared missing at Surulere.

LASEMA said its officials have commenced search of all major and minor categories of drains and drainage canals in and around Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate in Surulere Local Government Area, Lagos.

The search and rescue operation will be extended beyond the immediate locality of Surulere to other local governments/local council development areas trailing the flood flow, the agency added.

The latest incident happened few days after a similar downpour last week also swept away a 4-year-old at Agege.

Director-General/CEO of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke–Osanyintolu, who disclosed that the incident was reported around 12:30 pm, said the teenager went missing during the flooding which followed the Monday’s rains.

“A 17-year-old girl, simply identified as Ayisat, was on Monday, reportedly swept away by strong flood at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate, following persistent rainfall in the state.

Search and rescue [operation] is on,” he said.

The agency, however, enjoined parents and guardians to ensure adequate safety of their children, wards and young adults by restraining them indoors during rainfalls and away from after rain flooding.

