Flood sweeps 11-year-old boy, rescuer in Lagos

Tragedy struck residents of Aboru and Iyana-Ipaja in Alimosho area of Lagos on Saturday as flood swept away an 11-year-old boy and his rescuer, one Wasiu, into a canal linking Aburo and Iyana-Ipaja on Ige road.

It was gathered that two young boys sent by their parents to buy cooking gas at a gas station unknowingly fell into the drain through which water passed into the canal.

“Three young men attempted rescuing the boys and succeeded in rescuing the older one, but one of the rescuers popularly known as Wasiu Stubborn, was swept away while trying to rescue the other victim,” witnesses told the NAN.

Speaking at the scene, Mr Solomon Agboghoroma, a Community Development Association leader in Oki town, regretted the development, blaming the failure of government to construct a bridge in the area for such incidents.

Agboghoroma, who recounted the ordeals of landlords and residents of the area anytime it rained, said there was the need to expand Aboru road and build a bridge at the Cement Bus Stop to forestall recurrence of such tragedy.

A furniture maker, Mr Gift Wejem, who decried the tragedy, said that flood had on several occasions swept away furniture, materials, machines and generator whenever the canal overflowed its bank.

