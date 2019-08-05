Flood renders 2, 000 people homeless in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Flood on Friday submerged over 66 houses and rendered about 2,000 people homeless in Orsu Obodo in Oguta Council Area of Imo State.

Member representing Oguta constituency in the state assembly, Frank Ugboma, who visited the community yesterday, called for intervention from relevant government authorities to resettle the displaced persons and alleviate their plight.

The lawmaker, who visited the flooded community to ascertain the level of havoc wrecked by the flood, who expressed regret on the incident urged Imo state government to provide immediate succor for the displaced people.

He said Oguta has been vulnerable to flood “This is the constituency I am representing our land is a flood prone area but I assure my people that I will surely present this problem to the floor of the house”, he said.

The lawmaker appealed to NEMA to intervene in the matter for both relief materials and other ways of assisting the flood victims.

The Head of Imo/Abia operations office of the National Emergency Management Agency, Evans Ugoh, called for demolition of houses built on waterways in the area.

