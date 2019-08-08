Flood ravages homes in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Several residential homes in Makurdi metropolis of Benue state were on Thursday ravaged by flood after at least eight hours of heavy rainfall.

Our correspondent reports that the flooding which started early hours of Thursday around 3:00am sacked many families from their homes, destroyed property and rendered residential as well as market areas inaccessible.

Some of the affected areas include, Judges quarters, Naka road, Achusa, parts of High Level and Wadata rice mill vicinity.

Many residents of Logo II, Gyado villa, Wurukum, Idye village, Agber, modern market area among others where the flood wreaked havoc were seen evacuating their properties as their homes were completely submerged.

A resident at Judges quarters along Gboko road Makurdi, Rose Ikwue, lamented that two of her vehicles were completely soaked with water.

Others alleged that they had lost vital documents to the flood while market women decried their wares swept away by the water.

The state’s Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr. Dodo Ahire, shortly after inspecting affected areas warned people and communities located in flood prone areas to avoid blockage of water channels.

Ahire added that government was putting necessary measures in place to address water drainage in the state.

