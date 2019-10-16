Flood: NEMA wants Ondo varsity students relocated

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised that the students of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) who live along flood-prone areas be moved to a safer place till the rains subside.

Coordinator of NEMA in Ondo and Ekiti states, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, gave the advice when lawmakers from the Ondo State House of Assembly paid a visit to the University management after the recent flood in which a student of the academic institution was swept away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker of the Assembly, David Bamidele Oleyelogun, had during a plenary last Wednesday raised the issue of the flood that ravaged Akungba community culminating in the sweeping away of a final year student of the University.

The speaker raised a team of lawmakers led by the Chairman House Committee on Tertiary Institutions, Felemu Gud Bankole, to visit the academic community.

During the visit, the lawmakers expressed sympathy of the House to the University and the entire community.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ajibefun, expressed displeasure over the incident, as he led the lawmakers to the scene.

Speaking at the scene of the flooding, Bankole called on residents to stop building houses on river channels to avert such disaster in the future.

Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Toluwani Borokini, called on relevant agencies and concerned citizens to come to the rescue of the victims.

The NEMA coordinator promised to collaborate with other relevant agencies to bring succour to the victims.

Doyinsola Aboluwaji, a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, was said to have been swept away in a flood that ravaged the Akungba community last week.

However, her parents are still hopeful that she may still be alive since her corpse has not been found over a week after the incident.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App