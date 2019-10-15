Flood: NEMA orders relocation of AAUA students

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has advised that students of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, who live in flood prone areas, to move to a safer place till the rains subside.

Coordinator of NEMA in Ondo and Ekiti states, Mr. Olusegun Afolayan, gave the advice when lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly paid a sympathy visit to the Adekunle Ajasin University management on occasion of the recent flood which swept a student of the University away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Honourable David Bamidele Oleyelogun, during plenary raised the issue of the flood that ravaged Akungba community culminating in the sweeping away of a final year student of the University.

The Speaker raised a team of lawmakers, led by the Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Institutions, Honourable Felemu Gud Bankole to visit the academic community.

During the visit, the lawmakers expressed the sympathy of the House to the University and the entire community.

The Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Professor Ajibefun, who expressed displeasure at the incident thereafter led the lawmakers to the site of the incident.

Speaking at the scene of the flooding, Honourable Felemu called on residents to stop building houses in river channels to avert such disaster in the future.

Chairman, House Committee on Education Science and Technology, Honourable Toluwani Borokini, called on relevant ageñcies and concerned citizens to come to the rescue of the victims.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App