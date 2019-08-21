Flood: KWSG issues red alert to vulnerable communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Government has warned communities located near flood plains and other vulnerable areas of the state to heed to the recent flood alerts which predicted heavy flooding in parts of Nigeria and relocate to safer locations.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Environment, Amosa Isiaka Al-Amin in a briefing in Ilorin, the state capital, said the governor has directed that proper enlightenment be done and other preventive steps taken to ensure the people do not fall victims of flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agencies (NIHSA) had recently issued flood alerts predicting levels of flooding across the country, especially in states straddling the River Niger of which Kwara is one of the states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This administration felt compelled to officially alert the people to this development and to appeal to Kwarans to cooperate with the state government on the various measures to mitigate the effects of what is often a combination of natural phenomenon, human activities and failure to heed warnings,” Al-Amin said.

“Identified communities in Edu local government areas such as Iyeluwa, Belle Gbako, Liptata, Edogi, Chewuru are specifically advised to relocate to safer places for a while. Communities in Jebba and Bacita are also urged to take this very seriously for safety reasons.

“Farming along riverine areas should be discouraged for now. Resettlement centres located at Godiwaji in Patigi constructed by the Federal Government could be a safer place during this period,” he said.

Also, residents of communities in Kwara Central of Isale Koko, Dumon, and Abata Sunkere, among others, are advised to heed this warning.

Government urges residents of the state to avoid dumping of wastes into river channels or drainages to allow for easy flow of water, while illegal structures along water ways should be demolished.

Al-Amin said flood incidents are often due to high rainfall intensity and rainstorm, blockage of drainage system, poor urban planning resulting in erection of structures within the flood plains and water ways, river flooding.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App