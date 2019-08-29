Flood: Jigawa spends N2.7m on clearing Hadejia River

ADVERTISEMENT

Jigawa Government has so far spent N2.7 million, on clearing 15 kilometers of typha grass along the stretch of Hadejia River, in Guri Local Government Area.

The Information Officer in the area, Alhaji Sanusi Doro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Guri on Thursday, that the clearance was part of efforts to prevent flooding.

NAN reports that typha grass, locally known as “ kachalla”, is a stubborn weed that blocks waterways and harbors dangerous reptiles.

He said the grass was removed manually, as high water level had prevented machines from cutting it effectively.

“This project is handled by the Special Assistant to Gov. Badaru, on Community Service, Alhaji Hamza Mohammad-Hadejia.

“Those engaged in the manual labour are youth groups who specialised in removing typha grass; they charge government N180,000 per kilometre.

“The workers are expected to clear typha grass covering a distance of about 35 kilometers, as part of efforts aimed at checking flood.

“They are currently at Zoriyo area, clearing the grass using boats, ropes and farm implements,” Doro said.

The Information officer said about 100 youths were engaged in the task, adding that the youths hailed from Gajiya, Gajimaran, Dagana and Dabarmagini villages. (NAN)

