Flood: FG puts states, FCT on red alert

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has warned states that there will be more flooding expected during the rainy season.

The warning was directed to 15 states namely Niger, Lagos, Edo, Imo, Abia, Jigawa, Adamawa, Delta, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Oyo, Enugu, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Bauchi and the Federal Capital territory.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, Director- General of the agency, Engr. Clement Nze said there is high probability that more states would still be affected by both river flooding and urban flooding.

He said this was because flood from the upper reaches of the Niger Basin which are Guinea, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivorie, Benin, Chad and Cameroon would be arriving Nigeria in about a month’s time.

Nze noted that the agency has been closely monitoring the many flooding incidents taking place across the country as it has caused the loss of lives and properties hence it was unfortunate that the flooding incidents were manifesting just as predicted by NIHSA.

He lamented that the relevant stakeholders, individuals and state governments have failed to heed the warnings issued before the of flooding in the country.

He aid the agency was concerned about the non-adherence to flooding predictions for 2019, thereby resulting in avoidable flooding incidents that has affected the economy negatively.

Nze called for the need to put more drainage systems, avoid building houses in areas that will block the flow of water and provision of dams to control flood to comes into the country when other neighbouring country releases their dams.

He said the flood might translate to disaster if there are no facilities to manage it.

