Flood: FG places, FCT, 28 states on red alert

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government on Tuesday warned that there would be severe flooding in most parts of the country between mid-August and September.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency gave the warning at a press conference to update Nigerians on the recent flooding incidents across the country.

The Director-General of the agency, Clement Nze, said 102 local government areas across 28 states might be severely hit, with 275 others to also experience the disaster.

The highest risk states, according to him, are Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross Rivers, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Tobe and Zamfara States.

The agency said Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari and Abuja Municipal Area Councils of the FCT were also likely to be affected.

He warned that the flooding currently being experienced in Lagos and Ogun States might continue till the end of November because of the water split from Oyan dam.

He said the flooding being experienced in some parts of the country recently including the ones in Gwagwalada and Suleja was due to excessive rains.

He said the situation could be dangerous if neighbouring countries released waters from their dams.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App