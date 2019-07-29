Flood disrupts flight operations at Enugu Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights operations were disrupted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Sunday following the flooding of the airport’s runway after a heavy downpour, Daily Trust learnt.

Airlines were forced to cancel flights as the runway was declared unsafe for operations.

A video of the flooding, which went viral on Monday, showed Air Peace flight which was to airlift passengers to Lagos on the tarmac amidst the raging flood.

Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, also confirmed the development to newsmen in Lagos on Monday.

Olajide, while apologising to the airline’s guests for the cancellation, said Air Peace would continue to prioritize their safety.

Apart from Air Peace, other airlines operating to the airport including an international flight by Ethiopian Airline also had their scheduled flight disrupted.

