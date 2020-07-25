Flood devastates Benue residents

ADVERTISEMENT

Flood occasioned by heavy rainfall on Saturday devastated residents of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State.

The down pour which began on Friday night continued all through Saturday causing flooding in many areas of Makurdi, the state capital.

Our correspondent reports that many families have been sacked from their homes while valuables were destroyed and markets rendered inaccessible in Wurukum, Wadata, North Bank, Achussa and Naka road among others.

A fish farmer in Achusa area, Alechenu Okoh, said his fishes have been swept off from the pond by the flood.

Similarly, Pastor David Ighalo, lamented that the flood has submerged the fence of his home and cutoff the culvert entrance to his compound, adding, that it was the worst experience of flooding in the area since the past eight years.

For Babajide Johnson who resides in Wadata and Attah Ede of Naka toad, all in Makurdi, their compound have been overtaken by the flood such that the vehicles parked in their homes are at the verge of being totally submerged.

In the same vein, residents of the modern market area of Makurdi have raised alarm that they cannot come out from their homes as the streets and compounds are being overwhelmed by the flood.

