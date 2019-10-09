Flood destroys rice farms in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of rice farms located by the Bank of River Taraba in Bali and Gassol local government areas of Taraba state have been destroyed by flood.

Daily Trust gathered that River Taraba overflow it’s bank and washed away hundreds of rice farms.

One of the affected farmers at Tella town, in Gassol local government area, Mallam Yakubu Yuguda, told Daily Trust that he planted three bags of paddy rice in his farm and hoping to harvest about 120 bags of paddy rice but the entire farm was destroyed.

He said over 50 rice farms in the area was also destroyed adding that most of the crops were nearing maturing when the flood came.

Other areas where flood wreck havoc include parts of Bali and Sardirde.

Another farmer, Mallam Bello Maigari, said his three rice farms located by the Bank of River Taraba was completely destroyed.

He said also several other farms were destroyed in the area which will cause shortage of paddy rice in the area this year.

