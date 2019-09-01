Flood destroys properties, displaces Osogbo residents

ADVERTISEMENT

Flood has destroyed properties worth millions of Naira in some communities in Osogbo, Osun state.

The destruction happened after consecutive rainfalls as residents of Gbodofon, Awosuru, Baruwa, Oke Arungbo, Ibu-Amo and many other communities count their losses.

Some residents said there was upsurge in the River Osun and the the overflow water wrecked the havoc in which many people were displaced.

A mechanic, Mr Kamoru Omolade, said the flood washed away vehicle spare parts worth N750,000 from his workshop adding that several vehicles covered by the flood were damaged.

Kamoru said, “It was just like a play when we noticed the surge in the river. The flood covered me up to my chest while trying to move some of the engines that customers brought to me for repair.”

At Onirodunu, Baruwa area, the flood entered living apartments which caused people living in the area to desert their homes.

Residents of the area also lamented that their properties were destroyed by the flood.

One of the residents, Alhaji Moshood Adigun, said his house was not close to the river but wondered how the flood disaster affected his home.

Another resident, who simply identified herself as Mummy Precious, described the incident as unfortunate and called on the state government to come to their aid.

“We are calling on Governor Gboyega Oyetola to come to our aid. We are in need of his assistance urgently. Government should help us. We are not planning to relocate but we need help.”

