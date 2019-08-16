Flood destroys houses in Jalingo

ADVERTISEMENT

Several houses and farmland were destroyed on Thursday in parts of Jalingo after an early morning heavy down pour that lasted for about 3 hours.

Daily Trust gathered that worse affected areas are where residential houses and farms are located by River MayoGwoi and Lamurde River.

It was further gathered that many houses were flooded while crops washed away as the Rivers over flow its Banks.

At Magami, Donga Bridge area and Nasarawo quarters, many houses collapsed leading to lost of household items and other belongings.

A resident, at Nasarawo, Malam Yakubu Sani told our reporter that his house was submerged and had to evacuate his family to a safer area.

Reports from Lau, Gassol and Ibbi local government areas said the River Benue that passes through the area has over flown its Bank and submerged farmlands.

A resident of Zip village located by the River Benue, Alhaji Nuhu Mai Kifi said residents have started evacuating their families and belonging because of volume of water is increasing every day and already many farms were submerged.

