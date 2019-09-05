Flood destroys 3,000 farmlands, 120 houses in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Flood triggered by incessant rain has destroyed over 3,000 farmlands and about 120 houses at Zugo town in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The Information Officer in the area, Alhaji Sanusi Doro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Guri on Thursday that the incident occurred in the late hours of Tuesday.

He said the flood had also washed away the Una-Zugobia road, hindering movement of people and farm produce to the market.

He called on the State Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the victims of the flood with food and drugs.

Doro, however, said the local government council had mobilised youths to erect sand-bag embankment at the bank of the Guri River to prevent more damages.

“The local government responded quickly by mobilising over 150 youths who were given over 1,000 sacks to erect sand-bag embankment at the bank of the river.

“This was necessary to prevent further damage as the people had already lost farm produce including maize, guinea corn, sesame and millet,” the information officer said. (NAN)

