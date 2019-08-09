Flood destroys 300 houses in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT

Flood has destroyed over 300 houses and many farmlands in Ngalda village, Fika local government area of Yobe state. Daily trust gathered that the town was submerged around 3:30am as a result of surge from river Ngalda that overflows its bank, on Thursday.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana visited the town to assess the situation and sympathised with the victims, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gubana described the incident as disaster from God and assured government support for victims to rebuild their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the state governor had approved a donation Of 141 bags of rice, 141 pieces of blankets, 30 jerrycans of cooking oil, 20 bags of salt and 141 pieces of wrappers to the flood victims.

He commended people in the village for the humanitarian aid by absorbing the 300 affected households into their homes.

The deputy governor warned the flood victims against selling what had been donated to them by government, and commended people in the village for absorbing the 300 affected households into their homes.

Briefing the deputy governor, the village Head of Ngalda, Alhaji Ahmadu Tijjani, said they had received earlier warnings from communities along the river bank of the impending havoc, which prompted them to evacuate people from the affected area.

“With that proactive measure, we were able to save lives of people from the havoc and over 70 percent of them are now cohabiting with people in the village”, he said.

The Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Goje Mohammed, said the relief materials would be available for distribution to the flood victims by 10:00 on Saturday.

“As directed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, we will mobilise to site very early in the morning to begin distribution of the food and non food items in the community”, he said.

He promised to provide timely assessment with a holistic report to guide government in rendering assistance to the victims.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App