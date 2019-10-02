Flood: council donates N6.7m relief materials in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Dutse Local Government Council in Jigawa state, has distributed relief materials worth N6.7 million to this year’s flood victims in the council.

The council chairman, Bala ‘Yargaba, made the disclosure while speaking to Chronicle in Dutse, saying 268 victims were expected to benefit from the gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the relief materials to be distributed included, 300 bags of cement, 1000 pieces of mats and blankets, as well as 50 bundles of zinc, adding that the victims, who largely lost their houses to the flood, were selected from the 11 wards of the council.

“The victims were identified after the officials of the local government toured the affected communities and assessed the damages.”

Yargaba, who decried paucity of fund in his council, revealed that in the month of August, his council received the sum of N194 million from the federation account but lamented that the better chunk of the money was spent in the payment of workers salaries.

“The sum of N78 million was spent on teachers salaries, N20 million on council’s staff, N18 million for health workers while N9 million goes to the emirate council.”

One of the beneficiaries, Magaji Maikayan-miya of Abaya village, said 20 bags of cement were given to a group of 15 people, while Ado Baduku, who got a bundle of zink, commended the council for the timely intervention, saying the donation would go a long way in bringing succour to his family.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App