Flood claiming our lives in Niger, government come to our aid

By Suleiman Samaila 

While preparing for a new day on Saturday morning in Suleja, an early morning downpour, which led to flooding, has claimed the lives of seven people in our community and has washed away our houses, vehicles and other valuables. Our neighbours are still missing; we can’t find our friends and some of our relatives up until now. We are precisely located around Polo field and Rafin-Sanyi areas, on the outskirt of the town. We are truly devastated by the impact of the flood. We lost our dear ones and don’t know where else to rest our heads or call our homes at night. We plead to the government to come to our aid and act fast.

Suleiman Samaila writes from Niger

