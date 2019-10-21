Flood: AAUA still searching for missing final year student

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) says it is still searching for the corpse of a final year female student swept away by flood three weeks ago, according to the school management.

Miss Doyinsola Motunrayo Boluwaji, a final year student of Religious and African Studies, was swept away by flood during a heavy rainfall which was said to have lasted for about eight hours.

The institution’s management, led by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Admin), Prof Olugbega Ige, visited the searching team on Monday to ensure the corpse is recovered.

Appreciating the efforts of the searching crew, the management of the university said it would leave no stone unturned in the search of the missing student.

According to Prof. Ige: “As a University that prioritizes the well being and lives of its students and staff, we are not going to relent in our searching efforts of the flood victim, who happened to be our student who is still missing after the flood.”

Leader of the excavator, Engr. Peter Pafi, said although the crew had covered a long distance, he expressed optimism that the victim could still be found.

